To expand its operations beyond the borders of India, Leverage Edu, the study abroad platform, will be investing Nigerian Naira 800 million (Rs 8.4 crore) into the Nigerian market. With this, the EdTech is all set to expand its reach within the African continent. The company informed this via an announcement which was made today, Saturday, September 9, as stated in a report by PTI.

It was during the ongoing G20 Summit that Nigeria-India Digital Economy Dialogue was held and Founder and CEO of LeverageEdu, Akshay Chaturvedi, got in touch with the government officials and the entrepreneurial community of Nigeria. It was after this that the announcement was made.

"We at Leverage Edu and Fly are excited about making more higher education options accessible to the Nigerian young, and have them build diverse plus best-fit careers for themselves," Chaturvedi, who was part of an Indian business delegation, said.

It may be recalled that in July this year, Educational Testing Service (ETS), the global education testing and assessment organisation, led a new funding round in Leverage Edu.

It may also be noted that in May, the migration-tech platform for higher education launched Univalley OS, the world's most comprehensive operating system for universities. This was done for the first time for an audience in London.