Regarding the incident, wherein, students mixed cow dung in the water tank in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, the Virudhunagar West Police identified two students who were involved in the incident.

After noting repeated instances of cow dung being mixed in the water tank at Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnamoopanpatti, a complaint was lodged by the villagers at the police station, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Following this a case was registered on Thursday, September 7 and the police lodged an investigation.

The police found that one student brought the cow dung and mixed it in the water tank, the other student supported him throughout the act. It was also found that the student who was behind the act was ignorant of the consequences of the act and how people who consume the water might suffer health hazards.

"We also got to know that there is an ongoing issue among the family of the student and counselling was given to his parents," police sources said.

Following the investigation by the police, they requested the court seeking an inquiry for the students from the Child Welfare Committee. "The inquiry has been completed on Thursday and further action will be taken based on the report produced by the committee," sources revealed.