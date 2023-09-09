Solid Waste Management Department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order on Friday, September 8, banning single-use plastic products in schools, colleges and temple trusts under the palike limits. This has been done in adherence to the Plastic Waste Management Rules-2016, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

BBMP also informed that single-use plastic products can be controlled and eliminated if the necessary management strategies are devised and put to use. It also stressed alternatives like cloth and paper products.

If these rules are not adhered to, fines or other actions against the violators might be initiated as dictated under the Solid Waste Management bylaws, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The officials have also received standing instructions for making continuous efforts for awareness creation among the public, especially among students and children, to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic. On themes like 'Avoid/Give up single use plastic' competitions will be conducted among students.

It may be recalled that in the year 2022, a similar order was issued but this time, however, the palike wants to strictly ensure that this order will be followed, informed Prathiba, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management.