Michael Kremer, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with two others, in the year 2019, has commended the educational reforms implemented in Andhra Pradesh and termed them as highly successful and rewarding, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Kermer, who is currently a Professor in Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago, with Emily Cupito from DIL University, Chicago, paid a visit to the central office of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Andhra Pradesh, yesterday, Thursday, September 7.

Kermer termed the reforms of the education sector of the state as strategic and revolutionary. His team also went around schools where the Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) project was on, under the auspices of the Central Square Foundation. For three days, the team will be dropping by various schools in Eluru.

During their visit, S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and B Srinivasa Rao, Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, provided insights into the educational schemes and programmes being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“It is a pleasure to research the implementation of Andhra Pradesh's education system by the Chicago University team. Such research studies will further contribute to the development of education in the State,” said Suresh Kumar.