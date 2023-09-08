The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling Round III/Mop-Up round registrations begin today, September 8 yet, the cut-off percentile list isn't out. Seeking a revised cut-off percentile, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) National President Dr Lakshya Mittal spoke to the Assistant Director General (ADG (ME)) and Member Secretary of MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) today, September 8.



Giving more details about the conversation with ADG, the president told EdexLive, "Today (September 8), I spoke to ADG and Member Secretary of MCC and he shared that he too was concerned about the matter. Since the mop-up registration window closes on September 12, the ADG asked us to wait till September 11. If NMC doesn't take a stance, the ADG assured that he will initiate a meeting with the Health Minister."



Adding more and expressing his concern regarding the matter, ADG stated G20 as the reason for the delay in the issuance of the revised cut-off percentile, Mittal said.



To recall, on September 7, Dr Lakshya Mittal wrote to the Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking a reduction in the cut-off percentile NEET PG 2023 counselling. As per the schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Round III/Mop-Up round registrations start today September 8 and will end on September 12.



Earlier, speaking to EdexLive, Mittal disclosed that in the last three to four days, more than 150 to 200 distressed students have reached out to him regarding the same. Adding more to this, he stated that students are dejected because this will be their last chance to pursue NEET PG as the National Exit Test (NExT) will be conducted next year.



In his letter to NMC, he said, "Thousands of MBBS pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join Postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to Participate in counselling, currently a big no.of PG Seats are vacant."



"If NBE will not revise the lowering in qualifying cut-off percentile to participate in ongoing counselling the vacancy will be same which will be UNJUSTICE for the potential candidates for getting admission in Postgraduate courses," the letter added.



Additionally, Mittal stressed that, "For the past six to seven years, the cut-off percentiles have been going down and if this time there won't be any cut-off percentiles at all, many seats will remain vacant."