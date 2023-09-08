A school in Kolkata, West Bengal, lost the affiliation of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), posing uncertainty for 237 students in the secondary and higher secondary sections who will be appearing for the 2024 Board examination.

On Thursday, September 7, a group of parents of these 237 students staged a massive protest demonstration surrounding Richard Gasper, Principal of St Augustine's Day School located in the city's Ripon Street, as reported by IANS.

It was alleged that the principal was thrashed by a couple of guardians. However, the police officials who reached the spot to mediate denied the event of physical manhandling of the principal.

The principal, while admitting the loss of affiliation, has assured the guardians that dialogues are on with the CISCE authorities so that the students are able to appear for the Board examination in 2024 and do not lose a year.

The protesting parents also alleged that the school was cautioned by the CISCE authorities of the probable loss of affiliation because of the dilapidated condition of the school building premises at Ripon Street. However, the school authorities kept the matter a secret.

The principal claimed that all arrangements have been made to shift to the new school premises at AJC Bose Road also in central Kolkata and have also intimated the CISCE authorities about the change of address.

He added that the affiliation has been temporarily deactivated and will be renewed soon.