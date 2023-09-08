A government residential school in Hassan, Karnataka, is in dock over an alleged religious slur terming minority community students as "beef eaters" and illegally detaining five minor boys from Class X in a room inside the campus, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has sought a report within a week from the police and the Education and Social Welfare Department officials about the alleged incident at Morarji Desai Residential School at Ramasagara Village in Arasikere Taluk of Hassan on September 2.

'You are beef-consuming people'

Syed Ashraf, social activist and former Political Secretary to erstwhile late Prime Minister VP Singh, who first obtained the information about the incident and took the matter to the KSCPCR, said, "Mahantesh, the school staff (who taught Social Science) assaulted the minors with electric cables. He also made casteist remarks saying, 'You are beef-consuming people'. The accused also illegally detained five boys in a room. Still, no action was taken. Hence, we approached the KSCPCR Chairman."

He has alleged that the victims and their family members have been pressured to remain silent on the issue and withdraw the case.

Police filed a first information report (FIR) the day after the parents of one of the minor boys, who was allegedly assaulted, filed a complaint the day after the incident.

The KSCPCR swung into action after the community leaders approached it seeking stern and expeditious action against Social Science Teacher Mahantesh, who allegedly assaulted the students. He has since gone on leave.

KSCPCR Chairman says...

"The minority community students are coming to school, and it is our duty to ensure their educational rights are protected. The commission will recommend strict action if the school staff is found guilty," Naganna Gowda, Chairman, KSCPCR told The New Indian Express. Gowda said they have asked for reports from the departments concerned.

School principal says...

The school headmaster DS Rajanna told The New Indian Express that after the incident and registration of the FIR, a departmental inquiry has begun. "The probe at the district level is over and officials from the head office (of the Primary Education Department) will come on Friday. They will talk to the teachers, the students (victims), and their parents about the incident," he said, adding that 270 students are studying in the school.

Obaidulla Sharif, President, Anjumane Taraqqi-e-Urdu (Hind), and former Karnataka Urdu Academy Chairman Mubeen Munawar red-flagged the insult to the community and said they would lobby for the Minorities Protection Act on the lines of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) Act.