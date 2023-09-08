Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan has given his approval for a financial proposal of Rs 52.26 crore for launching the I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner, stated a report by PTI.

As stated in the proposal, the I-Start Innovation School Hub will be established on the lines of Fintech Digital University of Jodhpur, Bhamashah Data Center and E-Governance Center building of Jaipur, an official statement said on Friday, September 8.

It is the Department of Information Technology and Communication which will headline the construction work for the I-Start Innovation School Hub.

This hub will offer an ideal environment for innovations and start-ups plus, work opportunities will also be generated at the local level.

While sharing the budget for the year 2023-24, the chief minister announced the launch of the I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner.

Governor's message

In more news from Rajasthan, Governor Kalraj Mishra asked citizens to work with determination to ensure education for all.

"The people of the country and the state must work with the determination to bring the light of education to every person on the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8)," he said in a statement.

Governor Mishra stressed on coordinated and holistic efforts to achieve the goals of the Navbharat Literacy Programme which includes basic literacy, continuing education, life skills and vocational skills.