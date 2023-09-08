Demanding the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to hold student elections without further delay, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) released a pamphlet and wrote to the Dean of Students and other officials stating that the new batch should not go ahead without participating in the students' elections this year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

JNU held the last student elections in the year 2019 and two complete batches of master's students have moved out without witnessing and participating in the elections.

One of the NSUI leaders, on the condition of anonymity, shared with The New Indian Express, "It seems like ever since the world was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, the JNU administration has used it as an ugly excuse to dismantle all the democratic practices and processes of the university."

He further said, "From ridiculously delayed admission process and hostel allotments to forcing students to attend online classes (even when the lockdowns were long withdrawn and the whole world was getting back to normalcy) to complete disdain and callous attitude towards students' elections, the university administration thus, took full advantage to destroy the space of students' representation and participation through elections."

However, echoing the same opinion, another student leader said, "We can't help but wonder about the motivations of the administration to keep avoiding the elections. Is it afraid of student's power to question their ill steps? Does it want to tip the campus of its robust political culture? Or is it, as many political commentators and observers believe, because of shielding their favourite student organisation (everyone knows which one it is!) from the potential loss and giving it undue advantage (no elections, no competition)? We can be sure about one thing: not holding student union elections has one goal of not giving students a formal democratic platform to raise their voices and assert their rights. It's no secret how effective the four-year-old "JNUSU" has now remained."

The pamphlet says

Meanwhile, the pamphlet issued by the NSUI leaders read, "JNU Students' Union Elections have been an integral and indispensable part of this culture. Right from 1975, when the first student union elections were held, to the last 2019 elections, JNUSU elections are a formal way to give a path of leadership, resistance, and struggle to the students. Students' union has been an important medium to fight for the rights of the students against all sorts of draconian rules and regulations."

"NSUI JNU firmly demands that the Students' Union Elections be held as soon as possible. There is no reason to stall the elections for this long, for this only leads to denying students their participation and representation in the students' union. We also ask the JNUSU to call a University General Body Meeting (U-GBM) to decide the issues for the election. At the same time, we also request the students' community to become unanimous in demanding students' union elections," said an NSUI representative.