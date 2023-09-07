Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose | (Pic: Official X handle of Governor of West Bengal)

CV Ananda Bose, Governor, West Bengal, shared a video message today, Thursday, September 7, and stated that he will carry on fighting to ensure that the universities of Bengal remain free of both corruption and violence, stated a report by PTI.

Currently, the state government and the Raj Bhavan have locked horns over the issue of appointments of interim vice-chancellors (VCs) for a few state universities by the governor.

"I want universities in the state to be free of violence and be the best in India," Governor Bose expressed.

He vowed that he would continue to fight for a "corruption-free academia" in the name of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra and Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking further about the Raj Bhavan's recent action to appoint interim VCs, the governor said, "I have appointed them as apex court ruled against some of the appointments earlier made by the state government."

"There were allegations of corruption, sexual harassment and political interference against some VCs who were earlier appointed...five VCs who resigned told me in confidence that they received threats," he claimed.

Governor Bose stated that West Bengal's Generation Next is the biggest asset that the state has, as stated in a report by PTI.