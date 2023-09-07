Two Class XII students from a convent school were stabbed by a miscreant group right outside their school located on Sardar Patel Marg in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, informed officials, as stated in a report by IANS.

This happened on Wednesday, September 6.

The students who have been stabbed are undergoing treatment at SRN hospital and currently, their condition is said to be out of danger. Also, other students and those who were passing by thrashed the alleged attackers, who was also admitted to the hospital, as stated in a report by IANS.

Three persons have been detained, including the prime accused, in connection to the incident.

Deepak Bhuker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City), have detained three youngsters, including a 19-year-old resident of Badshahi Mandi who is the prime accused, as well as his accomplices who had arrived to settle a score with the two students and ended up stabbing them.

The DCP said, “It came to light that the girlfriend of the prime accused had asked him to warn one of the two students against talking to her younger sister."

What transpired?

On September 6, Wednesday, the accused and those who accompanied him arrived outside the school, a heated argument happened and the accused began to stab the student and the student's friend with a knife.