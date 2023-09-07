The police investigation has begun into the suicide of two girls in Nalgonda town, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Y Manisha, hailing from Ammanabole of Narakatpally Mandal, and D Shivani, resident of Nakkalapalli village, were students of Government Women's Degree College, Nalgonda. The duo took the extreme step by consuming pesticides at Rajiv Park in Nalgonda on Tuesday, September 5.

Shivani's father Saidhulu informed the media that he had spoken to his daughter while she was admitted to the hospital after consuming pesticide. She had confided in him that unknown individuals collected their pictures from their Instagram display picture, morphed it and were blackmailing them, asking them to pay Rs 15 lakh or face the consequence of the photos being leaked on social media.

A clip of Manisha and Shivani conveying the same to another individual over a voice call has gone viral.

What the Nalgonda police has to say

The police got in touch with villagers where the deceased resided, the college and the hostel where the duo resided but were unable to gain any information. Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Sridhar Reddy refuted the blackmail claims and said that no such evidence was revealed by the call records, WhatsApp or Instagram of the deceased students.

The DSP shared that the parents are distressed and the police will talk to them and share details with the media soon.