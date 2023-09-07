The Panjab University Campus Student's Council (PUCSC) has been won by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Jatinder Singh. He won with a margin of 603 votes as per IANS.

Jatinder Singh polled 3,002 votes against his nearest rival Divyansh Thakur of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), who amassed 2,399 votes.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, September 6, Jatinder Singh, a PhD scholar from Bathinda, said, "I thank all the students for their support. This time I got an opportunity to represent Punjab University. Our fight is against the government. We have always maintained that students would not allow the government to rule here."

"This is a historic victory as NSUI, the student wing of Congress, came first (in the Punjab University Student union elections). I want to congratulate Jatinder Singh and his supporters”, stated Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, as stated in a tweet by PTI.

"I congratulate and wish Jitinder Singh on his election as the President of Panjab University. I am sure that you will work hard for the betterment of the students and fight their issues with determination", tweeted Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Punjab.

"Punjab University wins, now it's Delhi University's turn", NSUI posted on X after the election results were announced.