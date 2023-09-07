Morning assemblies have now been made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh. As per the directives issued by the secondary education department of the state on Wednesday, September 6, a 15-minute morning assembly has now been made compulsory for schools across the state.

This directive has been issued a day after the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, asked principals to make assemblies a part of the school curriculum and to make this happen, the principals need to reach the school 15 minutes before it begins, stated an IANS report.

The order from the secondary state education department further stated that if, for example, a school commences at 10 am, then the morning assembly should be conducted at 9.45 am.

“In the assembly, students will be encouraged to take pledge for different purposes like cleanliness, talk about quotable quotes of great personalities, discuss important news of the day, quiz on general topics and recitation of national anthem,” said a notification issued by Mahendra Dev, Director, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, September 6.

“As a part of ‘naya sawera’, two senior officers will visit schools during assembly hours and interact with students on topics of life values, discipline, career, daily routine and recent contemporary topics. Schools are required to invite past pupils and successful citizens of the area,” the directive further mentioned.