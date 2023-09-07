A kindergarten girl student was thrashed by a teacher at a private school in Kunda, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and now, the teacher has been booked by the Maheshganj police in Pratapgarh, as stated in a report by IANS.

The mother of the kindergarten girl student who was thrashed, Shobha Devi, who is a resident of Pigri Bazar Tikriya Buzurg (Kunda), filed an FIR under sections 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against Ravi Singh, the teacher who has been accused of thrashing the KG-1 student with a thick. This happened on September 4, Monday.

In her FIR, the mother stated that she found out about the incident only once the daughter came back from school and she noticed thrashing marks on the body of the daughter.

“When we asked why he hit the girl, the teacher threatened us with dire consequences,” Shobha Devi said in the FIR, stated a report in IANS.

Maheshganj police are probing the incident and no arrest has been made so far.

Incidents of such severe punishment are not uncommon. On September 6 an incident from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior came to light a tuition teacher thrashed an eight-year-old with an iron rod for not completing their homework.