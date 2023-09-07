The provisional answer key for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Though an official date for the release of the provisional answer key has not been announced, the results are likely to be announced by the end of September, as per the exam information bulletin. Ahead of the results, a provisional answer key will be issued.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will share tentative answer keys of paper 1 and paper 2 with candidates' responses and then invite objections to questions/answers. After the objection window is closed, based on candidates' feedback, the final key will be prepared, reported Hindustan Times. CBSE will also upload candidates' recorded responses in the CTET exam along with answer keys.

In the CTET exam, which was conducted in August 2023, an overall attendance of 80 per cent was recorded. This time, over 29 lakh candidates – 15 lakh for paper 1 (for Classes I to V) and 14 lakh for paper 2 (for Classes VI to VIII) had registered for the exam.

Candidates who appeared for the exam last month can access the provisional answer key by entering their required credentials – application number and date of birth.