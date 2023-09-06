Two female students attempted suicide today, Wednesday, September 6 after consuming pesticide in the Nalgonda district, Telangana.

Enugudula Manisha (20) and Danthaboina Shivanai (20), who were both students at the Government Degree College for Women, were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda, where they eventually succumbed, reported IANS.

On Tuesday, September 5, both friends drank pesticides in the municipal park in Ramnagar, on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

The two girls, who hailed from Nakkalapally in Nalgonda district, were in their second year of BSc.

Locals discovered them unconscious in the municipal park on the evening of Tuesday, September 5. A pesticide bottle was also discovered close to their bodies.

The two students were staying in a private hostel in town, according to the police. They had returned from the hostel around 20 days earlier. They left their houses on Tuesday, claiming to have a college lab exam. They allegedly told police that someone was harassing them by uploading morphed photos of them on social media. Their photos were purportedly modified and obtained from their WhatsApp display pictures.

The police, based on a complaint filed by the family members of the girls, registered a case and began the investigation into their deaths.