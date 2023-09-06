Kandula Shailaja, a 22-year-old student from Perkapalli village in the Bellampelli Mandal, Mancherial district, died on Tuesday, September 5, while being treated in a private hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after allegedly consuming poison in a suicide attempt after failing in the final year of her undergraduate degree, reports The New Indian Express.

Police say that Shailaja consumed poison on Sunday, September 3. When the family realised that she was unconscious, they admitted her to the Bellampelli Hospital for treatment. In the hospital, the doctors administered first aid to her. They then referred her to the Mancherial Government Hospital for further treatment. However, she was denied treatment at the government hospital Mancherial and was directed to the Karimnagar hospital.

She was then admitted to a private hospital by her family, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Talagurjala police, after a complaint was filed by her father Kandula Rajiah, have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.

Surge in student suicides in Telangana?

There has been an uptick in the number of students dying by suicide in Telangana this year, and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records rank Telangana State among the top of the country every year in this regard. It has been observed that the most common cause of student suicides has been academic pressure.

Last month, Mamitha Nayak, a 21-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, was found hanging in her hostel room on August 7. In her suicide note, it was revealed that she took the step due to mental pressure, reports IANS.

She is among four IIT Hyderabad students who died by suicide this year.