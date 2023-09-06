Students in Puducherry schools would now also be fed various types of biscuits, bread and fruits along with milk under the Breakfast Scheme by the Department of School Education, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Tuesday, September 5.

Additionally, the students of government schools will also be provided with small grains in the evening to support their nutritional needs, reports The New Indian Express.

The chief minister, who was addressing the crowd at the Teachers' Day Award Function by the Education Department at Kamarajar Manimandapam, assured that government schools in the Union Territory will be provided with all the facilities required for imparting proper education. Services will be outsourced to ensure cleanliness and quality drinking water, he added.

"All vacant posts would be filled and steps are under way to enhance salary and regularise teachers under contract basis. New colleges would be opened to ensure that all students who pass out of school get an opportunity to pursue collegiate education," he said.

In her address, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, said that with the support of the Central Government, the 10% reservation scheme has been implemented in the shortest possible time, despite them being busy with G20.

The LG also advised teachers to take good care of the students, saying that a teacher is a second parent. She further reassured them that the government is committed to addressing all their grievances and that they do not have to feel stressed in any way.

Minister for Education, A Namassivayam, said free laptops would be provided to government school students soon. He added that an increased allocation of 200 crore has been provided for education in this year's budget.

During the function, a total of 21 teachers received the Best Teacher Award under various categories.

Speaker R Selvam, MLA A John Kumar, Director of School Education P Priyartarshny, and Joint Director Sivagami were present on the occasion.