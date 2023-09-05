Student groups play an important role in advocating student issues and welfare but how do they help the university administration? Educationists believe that the presence of student leaders helps communication and understanding between university authorities and the students.

Dr E Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and current Education Adviser to the Jharkhand government, said, “The presence of student unions on campus makes it easier for all students to put forward their issues as they cannot approach the college administration or vice-chancellor with that ease. It is a good and very much needed concept and should be conducted in a free and fair manner with no outside political influence.”

When asked about what qualities a good student leader has, Balaguruswamy opined that anyone who wants to be a student leader should be compassionate to students' issues and be approachable with student welfare as his utmost aim.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, also stressed on the importance of campus politics in a student’s life.

“Politics is everywhere. It starts with family, it’s there in society. I think educational institutes are the right place to debate and discuss politics on an ideological basis. Political engagement is very important on campus,” expressed the VC.

However, the educationists opined that while campus elections harbour a spirit of democracy among the students, they should not be heavily influenced by political parties.

“The elections should ideally be done among the students and whom they choose as a leader based on his/ her qualities and strengths. The problem arises when all these student groups are backed by political parties. Students should not be allowed to take part in political activities and these political parties should not be allowed on campus or any campus-related activity,” opined Dr E Balagurusamy.