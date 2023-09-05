The Centre has given the green signal for reserving 10% medical seats for government school students in the Union Territory of Puducherry, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, shared that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has given its go-ahead to provide a 10% reservation for government school students in medical colleges of Puducherry. This was after the file which sought this reservation was sent to the union ministry after the cabinet's decision.

The Lt Governor, previously, had expressed confidence that the necessary approvals would come through. Since it was the Lt Governor who was pursuing the Centre for approval, she extended her thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other officials from the central government.

The Lt Governor expressed that now, the medical dreams of students hailing from economically disadvantageous groups will come true. She also expressed appreciation towards Chief Minister N Rangasamy and officials of the Puducherry government for having achieved this feat.

This approval had come through a day before the counselling for MBBS and other National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-based courses commence, which is, today, September 5.

It may be recalled that the previous Congress-led government had also pushed for the same reservation but at that time, the BJP-led Centre had not granted approval.