Students pursuing ayurvedic and homoeopathy courses in government colleges of Odisha staged a protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday, September 4, demanding an appointment in government hospitals.

Under the aegis of the All-Odisha AYUSH Students' Association, they took out a rally from Ram Mandir to Lower PMG Square to draw the attention of the state government towards their demands. The students have been agitating in front of seven government ayurvedic and homoeopathy medical colleges in the state since August 25, reports The New Indian Express.

They alleged that the state government has neither created new posts for them nor made any new appointments for the last 21 years. However, it had recently appointed 1,181 allopathic doctors as medical officers under the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OHMS) cadre.

According to the students, they have met with government officials about their concerns, but no tangible steps have been taken so far. They have threatened to embark on an indefinite hunger strike in Bhubaneswar if the government does not act on their requests.



It may be recalled that on August 31, homoeopathy students at the government-run Utkalmani Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (UHMCH), Rourkela in support of the demands of (AOASA) for the creation of new posts.