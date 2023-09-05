Yes, the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is a thrilling experience. And the excitement grows as one is selected as a cadet. Wish to be intrigued further? Here are ten lesser-known facts related to the NDA:

1) On August 21, 2021, the Supreme Court allowed female candidates to write the NDA exam

2) The NDA exam, though conducted by the government, doesn't have any reservations. Any student who qualifies for all three stages of the exam gets to study at the academy, irrespective of caste, religion, financial background or gender

3) If selected for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, the government provides a travel allowance for the first time only. However, T&C apply!

4) The study and training at NDA is fully sponsored by the government. Cadets get free education, accommodation, and medical facilities throughout their training period. They only have to take care of personal expenses

5) In case the parents' income falls below Rs 21,000 per month, the Government of India provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to the cadet

6) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) provides the undergraduate (UG) degrees to those training at NDA. Students receive separate admission letters from JNU before joining the academy

7) The UG course is divided into six semesters, and students have to go to a camp at the end of each year. It is Camp Greenhorn at the end of the second semester, Camp Rover after the fourth and Camp Torna after the sixth semester

8) There are several government and private defence institutes that provide NDA training along with degrees in a specific branch of study after Class X. For training during high school and beyond, aspirants can enrol in a Sainik school, which is under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

9) Sainik schools were opened for girls recently by the Government of India. In each school, 10 per cent of the total vacancies or 10 seats, whichever is greater, are reserved for girls in Class VI

10) The NDA is the first institute in the world where cadets of all wings of the Armed Forces are trained together. The current chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) are all from the NDA