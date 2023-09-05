Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said that language is not a separator or a weakness, but rather a "unifier of the country's diversity" today, Tuesday, September 5.

Pradhan, speaking at a National Teachers' Day event, stated that the education system must be reinforced if India is to become a developed nation by 2047, reports ANI.

"The British left us with the idea that language gives us different identities. Language can sometimes cause interpersonal conflict. The language was regarded as a barrier. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that languages are the unifiers of the country's diversity, not its weakness. These languages are a part of our life," expressed the Union Minister.

"If we want to be a developed nation by 2047, we need to develop our education system," he added.

The education minister was speaking at the commencement of a teacher training project on Teacher’s Day. This project, he said, will provide capacity-building training to 15 lakh teachers.

The Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme plans to host 72 sessions to train teachers across India over the course of two years.

This redesigned teacher training plan, launched today, will train 15 lakh teachers from around the country, according to Pradhan.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan posted, “On #TeachersDay, my profound gratitude to all teachers and mentors who inspire, shape dreams and enrich the lives of learners. On this occasion, pay homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for his unparalleled contributions to the field of education.”

He was referring to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice-President and second President, and the man whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.