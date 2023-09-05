On Monday, September 4, a college girl was killed and her friend was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident near Uppal Stadium Metro Station, Hyderabad after their two-wheeler was hit by another car.



The New Indian Express reports that the deceased girl was identified by the Uppal police as Sivani, a Commerce student. Her friend, Sarika, who sustained injuries, was driving the two-wheeler.



According to the complaint, the young women were returning from college when the unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler.



Sarika suffered significant injuries in the crash, while Shivani was crushed beneath the tyres of an unknown car and died on the spot.

Po

lice have initiated an investigation to locate the driver of the other vehicle.



A case has been filed with the Uppal police department under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to causing death via negligence.



However, a police inspector stated that it was unclear whether Sarika's irresponsibility contributed to Shivani's death. The probe is still going on.





Gruesome road accidents on the rise



Several individuals, including youngsters, are often victims of road accidents. In another recent case, a speeding car collided with two young female students and a biker. This happened in Karnataka's Raichur district on July 18 and the video had gone viral back then.



The biker suffered from major injuries while the female students were left with minor injuries.