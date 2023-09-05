Bihar education department, through an official directive, has rescinded its contentious order that reduced the school teachers' holidays during Diwali, Durga Pooja, Raksha Bandhan, and other festivals.

"The holiday table issued for government/government-aided elementary and secondary/higher secondary schools under departmental order memorandum no. 2112 dated 29.08.2023 is cancelled with immediate effect," the Director of Secondary Education stated in the circular released, reported ANI.

The Bihar secondary education department had previously announced a cut in holidays for teachers, from 23 to 11, causing a significant uproar among teachers in the state, who had even threatened to protest.

Teachers were seen wearing black badges to class in various schools today, September 5. A number of teachers had even gone so far as to challenge KK Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

Several teachers also pointed out that student attendance on such holiday days would be low in any case.

The state's opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had also slammed the Nitish Kumar government for reducing holidays during Raksha Bandhan, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

Because the education department stated that it wanted to hold classes for 220 days in an academic year, this decision was made.