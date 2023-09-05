The suicide of a 16-year-old student from the Silver Point High School in Kasba, located on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, has been filed as an unnatural death by Kolkata Police, despite the family alleging a cop-school link.

On Monday, September 4, the student died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the school's building, reports IANS.

The autopsy of the victim’s body will be concluded today, Tuesday, September 5, and police will launch a full-fledged inquiry once the autopsy result is released. An FIR has been lodged against three school teachers, including the principal, at the Kasba Police Station.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has accused the police of conspiring with school officials and voiced concern in his complaint that his son took the extreme step as a result of enormous mental stress that may not be adequately investigated.

"My son was facing immense mental harassment from the school authorities for the last couple of years, as I was one of the guardians who protested against the school authorities' decision for an astronomical fee hike during the COVID-19 period," the victim's father claims.

He further stated that his son neglected to submit a project report to the school as required. "As a result, he was humiliated in front of his classmates. He was even forced to stand in the corridor with his ears clenched," the victim's father stated.

Surprisingly, despite the fact that nearly 24 hours have gone since the unfortunate tragedy, there has been no response from school officials on this matter. Questions have been raised about the security precautions on the school grounds, as the victim pupil allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the school building, which did not have window-grill protection.