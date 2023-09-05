The Calcutta High Court, today, Tuesday, September 5, ordered the city's renowned Jadavpur University (JU) to ask former students to vacate student hostels under the university's jurisdiction within 24 hours, IANS reports.

On August 10, a bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharya issued the directive in response to a recent ragging-related death of Swapnadeep Kundu, who allegedly took his life after being subjected to severe ragging, shortly after joining the college.

An investigation revealed that former students who remained in student hostels months after graduating were not only the major brains behind the ragging problem but also had the last say in accommodation-related administrative decisions.

Sudip Raha, a leader of the Trinamool Congress's students' wing, filed a public interest litigation on Swapnadeep’s death, which the division bench was hearing.

The order came barely a day after a team from the University Grants Commission's (UGC) anti-ragging cell visited JU and stressed that, in addition to constant monitoring on campus, there should be regular surveillance at the university's students' dormitory.

The UGC delegation met with JU academics and administrative employees on Monday, and the UGC team allegedly expressed displeasure with regards to the incidents of absolute mismanagement and lack of monitoring at the students' hostels.

The police have already detained 13 people in connection with Swapnadeep’s death, including both current and former university students.