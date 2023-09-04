The XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, has won the 17th Annual E-PARCC Teaching Case and Simulation Competition award, 2023, organised by Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in New York, USA.

Prof Trilochan Tripathy of XLRI's finance department and Prof Benudhar Sahu's teaching case, "GEWEL: Sustainable Solution for Empowering Girls and Women in Zambia", was named the winner of the Glendel E and Alice D Wright Prize Fund for Conflict and Collaboration Case Studies in International Development.



According to a press release by the institute, the winning case was registered and created at the XLRI Case Research and Simulation Development Centre (XL-CRSDC), an XLRI case repository.



The case study showed the World Bank's collaborative method in bringing together diverse stakeholders such as commercial, public, and international entities to implement the Girls' Education and Women's Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL) Project in Zambia. GEWEL is a cash-plus social protection programme that aims to empower Zambia's poorest girls and women.

The case described the formal, consensus-oriented, deliberative collective decision-making processes used in Zambia's GEWEL project to empower women and girls.

Professor Tripathy, one of the authors, stressed that he plans to produce more cases on many aspects of corporate management and public policy. "Winning this prestigious award inspires us to write more cases on the concept of 'collaboration,' which has gained currency in today's world," he said.

It enables individuals and organisations to collaborate to solve common problems that cannot be handled only by the government or commercial sector. Our efforts in drafting cases, particularly on public policy concerns, are also in line with XLRI's mission to work for inclusion and the greater good of society, he added.