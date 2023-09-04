Today, Monday, September 4, a UGC delegation visited Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata to assess the actions taken to prevent ragging on campus, weeks after a student died in its hostel.



According to JU's officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau, the four-member University Grants Commission (UGC) team would oversee the infrastructure available on campus to prevent occurrences like ragging, and undertake discussions with varsity officials and other stakeholders, reports PTI.



The team will also visit the main boys' hostel, where the first-year undergraduate student allegedly was ragged and killed on August 10.

Sau stated that the UGC had asked the varsity whether the anti-ragging norms were being implemented, and if they could submit a response to them as soon as possible.



"There are already CCTV cameras on campus, and more will be installed at strategic locations. The work order has already been issued," he said, adding that the specifics will be communicated with the UGC team.



Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA); Sanjay Srivastava, VC of the Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari; Joydeep Banerjee, Associate Professor at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur, and Vipin Kaushal, Joint Secretary in the UGC, constituted the panel.