Tamil Nadu’s postgraduate doctors have urged the state government to abolish the bond system, alleging that it is exploitative to the non-service PG resident doctors.

The non-service PG doctors in Tamil Nadu are required to serve a bond period of two years in Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Dr Keerthy Varman, President of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), told EdexLive, “Earlier, non-service PG students who wanted to continue the service after two years were allowed through a qualifying exam. But since 2022, these permanent recruitments have stopped. Now there is no guarantee for non-service doctors under this system.”

Dr Varman added that in the absence of job and financial security, a large number of PG doctors in the state are suffering. The medical students have urged that the state government start recruiting on a regular basis instead of using temporary measures.

He further stressed that PG doctors who have specialised in branches, like orthopaedics, ophthalmology and surgery, are posted at primary healthcare centres (PHCs), where their specialisation isn’t utilised.

“We want to clarify that we have no issues with compulsory rural service. We understand that treating patients, even the poor, is our job. We have a problem with the bond system and believe it should be waived off,” he added.

The TNMSA also highlighted that non-service PG doctors working under the bond system do not receive basic benefits like maternity leaves and so on.