In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the polytechnic students will now have access to state-prescribed textbooks, approved by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Technical Education Department officials stated that the students can get the textbooks at significantly lower prices compared to market rates. These improved materials are available for less than a hundred rupees.

Furthermore, the State Board of Technical Education and Training also offers an additional 20% discount on the printed price. For the academic year 2023-2024, the initiative has published 17 theory textbooks and 10 lab manuals across six departments, namely Automobile, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, and Computer Engineering.

Helping rural students

Until now, students, particularly those from rural backgrounds, faced financial hurdles in obtaining the necessary learning materials. To rectify this, Chadalawada Nagarani, Commissioner of the Technical Education Department and also Chairman of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, kicked off the Textbooks project, engaging experienced faculty members to spearhead textbook and laboratory manual publication.

A list of senior faculty members was compiled in June after soliciting interest from both public and private polytechnic institutions. Subsequently, editorial committees were formed for each subject. Collaboratively, officials from the Technical Education Department and the State Board of Technical Education and Training Council meticulously crafted the scientific format for textbooks and lab manuals, with a primary focus on enhancing the learning experience. Authors and editors then worked within this format, heralding a new era in polytechnic education.

The progress

On the occasion, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training), consistently championed this project. He said "Before heading to print, textbooks and lab manuals undergo multiple reviews and editorial meetings to ensure the highest quality. These materials will soon be readily available, with general subject textbooks and lab manuals already prepared."

"Additionally, the textbooks include web links for supplementary resources and digital links for audio-visual educational content, transforming studying into an engaging and dynamic experience. Each subject is equipped with self-test modules and comprehensive question banks to assist students in preparing for diploma exams and placement exams, including those conducted by multinational corporations," he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Commissioner Nagarani expressed her gratitude for the guidance and support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who played a pivotal role in initiating this program. She emphasised that this initiative stems from the Chief Minister's vision to prepare students for national and international competitions. "A total of 46 authors and 20 editors contributed their expertise to the textbook publication process. The content was meticulously designed to align with the learning outcomes outlined by the National Board of Accreditation," she maintained.