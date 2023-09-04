The Union Ministry of Education signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the technology giant Meta in New Delhi on Monday, September 4. The purpose of the MoU is to foster digital and skill education, reports IANS.

This MoU would boost the engagement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools with Meta, enhance Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality (AI and VR) capacities, and enhance the knowledge of students in the schools, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



For the purpose of capacity building, he said that Meta will also work with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The MoU was signed as part of the "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering Students, Educators, and Entrepreneurs" initiative, launched by Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also present at the signing was Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Meta unveiled this endeavour in partnership with both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development.

The primary goal of this initiative, said Pradhan, is to motivate young individuals to turn their educational groundwork into flourishing enterprises.

Guided by the tenets of the new National Education Policy (NEP), Meta's partnerships with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), CBSE and AICTE will catalyse infinite possibilities for equipping our population with critical digital skills and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses, Rajiv Chandrashekhar said.

He further said that the government is working to prepare the youth for rapidly transforming India and to equip them with skills so that they can succeed and play an important role in the evolving landscape of technology.

Meta's India Head, Sandhya Devanathan, said that this partnership is a testimony to a long-term commitment towards shaping the future of India.