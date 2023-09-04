A minor girl died by suicide in Bareilly after a man allegedly posted a morphed video of her on social media. The police said today, September 4, that the cause of her death was poison.

According to the police, the video was posted on August 15 at an intermediate college located in the Devaraniya police station area.

The students were taking part in the Independence Day celebrations when the incident happened. Shahev Rizvi, the accused, made a video of the victim and morphed it while the students were recording videos of the events, reports PTI. Later, Rizvi uploaded the video on social media.

The girl, upset over the incident, consumed poison on August 31. She succumbed during treatment at a hospital on Sunday night, September 3, where she was admitted.





Activists of Hindu outfits protested against the incident and demanded authorities to file an FIR. Subsequently, a case was registered against Rizvi under Sections 394 (causing hurt) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Rizvi was arrested soon after.

After the minor's death, the police also added IPC Section 306 for abetment of suicide to the FIR.