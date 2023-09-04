The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) extended the validity of the student bus passes issued for the academic year 2022-23 till October. The corporation took this step as a few colleges in Karnataka are yet to conduct their examinations.

However, this time, the students would have to pay a certain amount to extend the validity of their bus passes for September and October, reports The New Indian Express

Earlier it was done without any cost.



“Students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, engineering, law, B.Pharm, law and other courses are yet to complete their academic year, and hence, the validity of the passes for 2022-23 was first extended till July and then till August," reads a letter sent by the Chief Traffic Manager of the KSRTC to all divisional controllers on September 1.





In the letter, he goes on to say that the decision to extend the students' bus passes for a second time was taken after repeated requests from colleges to do so, as a few of their examinations are scheduled to be held in September and a few in October.





The chief further informed that the validity of the bus passes of the students would be extended on the basis of a letter containing details of the dates of the examination from the respective colleges that the KSRTC obtained.



However, it is also mentioned that in addition to paying to have their bus passes extended, students also have to show the receipt of the transaction along with their bus pass to travel.