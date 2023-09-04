Those who are willing to apply for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 can start registering from September 5, Tuesday. IIT Madras will start registrations for IIT JAM 2024 on September 5, 2023, Tuesday. Those candidates who want to apply for the Joint Admission test for Masters can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.



Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2024:

1. Visit the official website jam.iitm.ac.in

2. On the home page, select the IIT JAM 2024 registration link

3. Register with required details

4. Click on submit

5. Login to your account

6. Fill out the application form

7. Pay the application fee

8. Click on submit

9. Download for future reference



To note, the last date to apply for the examination is October 13, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 8, 2024. The test is scheduled to be conducted on February 11 and the results will be announced on March 22, 2024.



Who is eligible for the test? Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in their final year of the undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 examination.



The application fee for one paper is Rs 900 and for two papers is Rs 1,250 for Female/SC/ST/PwD (full forms, please) category candidates and for all others, Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers. The fee for Changing Examination Cities/Test Papers/Category/Gender is Rs 300 apart from the applicable difference in the application fee, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.