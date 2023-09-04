In just a span of two months, another tragedy has struck the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, with the recent suicide of Anil Kumar. This unfortunate incident occurred only two months after the suicide of Ayush Ashna, who, like Anil, was also a Scheduled Caste (SC) student in the Mathematics department. Both of them were from the same batch and were on extension. Students of the institution are demanding immediate action from the administration and are fervently pushing for an overhaul of institutional practices they believe played a role in these tragic incidents.



“The Mathematics department currently lacks any SC/ST faculty members, a clear violation of the reservation policy. Moreover, these two cases are not isolated incidents within this department. There was also a previous suicide attempt by a marginalised community student who was also on extension," alleged a member of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) who spoke with EdexLive on the condition of anonymity.

Additionally, the third incident involved a female student from a marginalised background who is currently recuperating at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.



Open House on Sunday

In response to Kumar's tragic death on Friday, September 1, students collectively called for a suspension of all classes and an emergency meeting. Unfortunately, classes were not halted, and an open house was organised under pressure on Sunday, September 3. "We put up posters inviting students to attend this open house as a normal call to action, but the security removed these posters and prohibited us from displaying them. Strangely, this wasn't even an APPSC poster but a collective effort by IIT Delhi students. Nevertheless, the institute seemed uncomfortable with it," alleged the APPSC member. Despite the obstacles, the APPSC member emphasised that they succeeded in mobilising a significant number of students and articulated their demands. The student added, "This marked a positive first step, as students came together at the open house for the first time in a while."



Reportedly, during the open house, students claimed that the authorities were defensive in their positions, but the students remained resolute. “During the conversation on the accountability of the Math Department, the HoD (Head of Department) implied how the onus of asking for help remains on the distressed students. Thus, by-passing the need for structural changes to humanise the process of education,” tweeted Vaivab Das, a PhD student at IITD.



Demand charter of IIT Delhi students

Owing to these tragedies, the Mathematics Department finds itself under scrutiny as students demand transparency and accountability. Their specific demands which they have released as the ‘Demand charter by the students of IIT Delhi’ include:



Transparent disclosure of structural changes implemented by the Head of the Mathematics Department and its faculty since Ayush Ashna's tragic suicide. They seek insights beyond faculty advisors' roles in assisting students.

Institute-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Anil Kumar's death is being sought. This investigation would delve into the academic work culture, examine the prevalence of excessive F grades in courses, and result in a public report detailing grades, placements, dropouts, and extensions among marginalised students.



Identification and support for their peers from Ayush and Anil's batch who are currently on extension.



Additionally, the students also have broad demands for institutional reforms that include sensitisation of faculty members, reduced reliance on standardised tests, mentorship and curriculum review that would make the course more inclusive, especially for those from non-English speaking backgrounds.



Today, September 4, the institute will be organising a condolence meeting at 4 pm in light of the recent tragedy. “We will decide our next plan of action based on what transpires at the condolence meeting,” informs the APPSC member.