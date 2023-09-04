‘Save Our Students’, an event dedicated to ending mistreatment and harassment of students in educational institutes, will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday, September 10. The event will feature a panel discussion on ending harassment in educational institutions and mental health experts, activists and other stakeholders will be speaking on the same.

The poster of the event was shared by the Instagram handle ‘justiceforadityaprabhu’ on September 4 at around 2:30 pm. The account is handled by Aditya Prabhu’s family and was created after his tragic death.

The event is being organised by Dusyant Dubey, a Bengaluru-based activist and the family of Aditya Prabhu, a student of Bengaluru’s PES University who died by suicide on July 17 after alleged harassment by the college administration.

Below are the details about this upcoming event:

Venue: Yuvapatha. 4, 31st Cross, 11th Main Rd, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Time and Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023 10.00 am onwards

Panellists: Dr Ushy Mohandas, Founder, The Mind Workshop

Brinda Adige, Founder-Director, Global Concerns India

Yamuna Srinidhi, Actress & Social Activist

Bhaskar Rao, Former ADGP-Internal Security, Karnataka

Amrith Shenoy, General Secy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Media & Comms

Ranjini E. Jois, Founder-Director, Akrithi's Counselling

Background

Aditya Prabhu, 19-year-old engineering student at Bengaluru’s PES University died by suicide on Monday, July 17 after jumping off the eight floor of a building on the college campus. Reportedly, the college had accused Aditya of using unfair means during the examination.

Days after the incident, the deceased’s family created a social media account called ‘justiceforadityaprabhu’ and posted a detailed description of the incident accusing the college administration, including the student's mentor and other senior officials, of mental harassment.

The social media page has gained a lot of attention from students, netizens and alumni and has close to 21,000 followers on Instagram.