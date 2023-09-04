Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students appealing to the university's administration to fasttrack the process of admissions, which is ongoing, and begin the process for JNUSU elections for the academic year 2023-24, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



"We are writing this letter to bring to your notice the issue of denial of democratic representation to students by the inept and highly inefficient administrative policies by your esteemed office. The delay in admissions and lack of a uniform academic schedule has become a routine since 2014," said, Md Danish Joint Secretary, JNUSU.



He further added, "This administrative ineptness was justified in the name of COVID-19 in the beginning. However, even after the pandemic subsided, and the entire world reverted to normalcy, issues pertaining to students' representation continued to be treated in a manner that reeks of a concerted administrative effort to deprive students of their right to elect representative. Creating inordinate delay in the admission of new batches and running multiple parallel academic sessions have become weapon in the hands of administration that it deploys every academic session to prevent students from conducting JNUSU election as per the JNUSU constitution."



Meanwhile Aishe Ghosh, President JNUSU, said, "We request you to expedite the ongoing admission and facilitate the process of JNUSU elections for the academic session 2023-24 so that students are not deprived of their right to elect representatives as soon as possible.