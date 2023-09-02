Students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSRDC) for Women at Rangashaipet in Warangal, as many as 26 of them, fell ill on Friday afternoon, September 1. After developing symptoms like cough, cold and fever; they were taken to Warnagal's MGM Hospital via ambulances, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As per Superintendent of MGM Hospital, Dr V Chandrasekhar, the students are suffering from viral fever and now, their condition is said to be stable. To test for dengue and typhoid fever, blood samples have been collected and on the basis of the results, students will be discharged.

It was learnt by The New Indian Express that when students shared the information about their symptoms with the college management, this was not informed to their parents. But eventually, the parents found out about the same and they rushed to the hospital to inquire about the student's health.

When a medical team was called to examine the children, the examination of the student revealed that a change in weather might have been the reason behind the illness of the children. The management has extended assurances to the parents saying that there is no need to panic about the situation.