A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi died by suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel room on Friday, September 1, 2023, stated a report in IANS.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old BTech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023).



Email from IIT Delhi Director

"The tragic loss is also compounded by the fact that Anil belonged to the SC community," stated an email from the Director of IIT Delhi which was sent to all students.

The email also said that a condolence meeting will be organised early next week to mourn the loss. "In this difficult time, please do not hesitate to reach out to our counselling services," the email concluded.



Police says

As per the police, as he did not complete a few subjects, he was on an extension and was residing in the hostel on six month's extension.

It was at around 6 pm that the police received a call regarding the suicide of Anil Kumar at IIT Delhi's Vindyanchal Hostel. Soon, a team of police was dispatched to the spot.

The door was locked from the inside and was broken open by the fire department. "The Dean of Students, CMO IIT, Chief Security officer, Crime team, Forensic teams were also present at the time of breaking the gate open," a senior police officer said.

"As per rules, his hostel was to be vacated in June but he could not qualify in some subjects and was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects," said the official, stated the IANS report.

"No foul play has been observed. Inquest proceedings are being conducted," the police officer added.