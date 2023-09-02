Published: 02nd September 2023
NMC revises CBME guidelines; passing marks for MBBS subjects with two papers is now 40%
The notice referred to certain provisions of the Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME)
A corrigendum was issued by the National Medical Commission's Undergraduate Medical Education Board on September 1. The provisions of page 58 of Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) have been amended.
This is what the notice, signed by Shambu Sharan Kumar, Director, UGMEB, stated:
Page 58 of CBME Guidelines
In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 50% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject
Amended page 58 of CBME Guidelines
In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject
Page 58 of CBME Guidelines
Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50% marks in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in the subject
Amended page 58 of CBME Guidelines
Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50% marks in aggregate and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject