NMC revises CBME guidelines. Here are all the details | (Pic: EdexLive)

A corrigendum was issued by the National Medical Commission's Undergraduate Medical Education Board on September 1. The provisions of page 58 of Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) have been amended.

This is what the notice, signed by Shambu Sharan Kumar, Director, UGMEB, stated:

Page 58 of CBME Guidelines

In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 50% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject

Amended page 58 of CBME Guidelines

In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject

Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50% marks in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in the subject

Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate shall obtain 50% marks in aggregate and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in University conducted examination separately in Theory and in Practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject