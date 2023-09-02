Picture from the event | (Pic: Official X handle of Dharmendra Pradhan)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been given the status of deemed university, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This was announced on Friday, September 1, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"Today, I want to announce that we are granting the status of deemed to be university to NCERT," he said at an event to mark the 63rd Foundation Day of NCERT.

On the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), an institution of higher education, apart from universities, working at a very high standard in a specific area of study can be declared 'Deemed-to-be University' by the Government of India.

With this new status, NCERT will be able to offer its own graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees.

"To make India the global hub of research and innovation these centres should be equipped with the latest technologies from around the world with future-ready infrastructure," he added.

Established in 1961 under the Society Act, NCERT assists and advises the government in the matter of school education.