As Teachers' Day is almost here, so are the National Teachers' Awards. These awards will be given away by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, as per officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE), as stated in a report by PTI.

Selected teachers include 50 school teachers, 12 teachers hailing from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," a senior MoE official said.

"Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official added.

The maximum number of awardee teachers are from Gujarat (five), followed by four each from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also been selected, the officials informed.



From Gujarat, the winners are:

Deepak Jethalal Mota

Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala

Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai

Indranath Sengupta

Satya Ranjan Acharya



From Karnataka, the winners are:

Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat

Sapna Shrishail Anigol

SR Mahadeva Prasanna

Dinesh Babu J

From Maharashtra, the winners are:

Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil

Raghavan B Sunoj

Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale

Keshav Kashinath Sangle