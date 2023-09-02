Published: 02nd September 2023
National Teachers' Awards is around the corner. More details, here
The MoE has been organising a national level function on Teachers' Day every year
As Teachers' Day is almost here, so are the National Teachers' Awards. These awards will be given away by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, as per officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE), as stated in a report by PTI.
Selected teachers include 50 school teachers, 12 teachers hailing from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
"The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," a senior MoE official said.
"Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official added.
The maximum number of awardee teachers are from Gujarat (five), followed by four each from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also been selected, the officials informed.
From Gujarat, the winners are:
Deepak Jethalal Mota
Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala
Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai
Indranath Sengupta
Satya Ranjan Acharya
From Karnataka, the winners are:
Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat
Sapna Shrishail Anigol
SR Mahadeva Prasanna
Dinesh Babu J
From Maharashtra, the winners are:
Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil
Raghavan B Sunoj
Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale
Keshav Kashinath Sangle