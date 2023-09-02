Nagaland's first medical college, Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), opened its doors to the first batch of 100 students with the induction programme on September 1, Friday, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Sharing his thoughts during the induction ceremony on the campus in Phriebagie, Kohima, J Alam, Chief Secretary, said that this day marks the realisation of a long pending dream and the beginning of an academic session.

"It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare in the state," he said.

Alam requested the 45 members of the faculty to build a strong institution and asked students to work sincerely. He said that the government would offer all the support needed.

Dr Soumya Chakraborty, Dean-cum-Director, NIMSR, shared that from the first batch of MBBS students, 85 are from Nagaland and 15 from other states of the country.

Ritu Thurr, Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare, welcomed the students and said that success takes a lot of preparation, self-discipline and sacrifice.

"There is no substitute for hard work. The harder you work, the luckier you get," she said.