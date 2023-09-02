Choosing the appropriate Master of Business Administration (MBA) specialisation can greatly influence your career path and earning potential. According to reports, the average MBA salary in India stands at approximately Rs 8,00,000. With this in mind, we have researched and compiled a comprehensive list of diverse MBA specialisations and their corresponding salary packages for your consideration.

Management Consulting

Average salary range: Rs 15,00,000 - Rs 22,50,000

Management consultants work with organisations to improve efficiency and solve complex business problems. This specialisation offers one of the highest Return on Investment (RoIs) due to the demand for skilled consultants in various industries.

Finance

Average salary range: Rs 13,50,000 - Rs 22,00,000

The finance specialisation focuses on financial analysis, investments, and corporate finance. Graduates often find high-paying roles in investment banking, asset management, and financial advisory services.

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Average salary range: Rs 12,50,000 - Rs 19,50,000

With the growing importance of data-driven decision-making, this specialisation prepares graduates to analyse and interpret business data for strategic planning, offering lucrative opportunities in data analytics firms and technology companies.

Marketing

Average salary range: Rs 7,50,000 - Rs 25,00,000

Marketing MBAs delve into consumer behaviour, branding, and digital marketing. Graduates can pursue careers in product management, brand management, and marketing strategy, contributing to the success of various companies.

Entrepreneurship

Average salary range: Rs 10,50,000 - Rs 15,50,000

Entrepreneurship-focused MBAs equip graduates with the skills to start and manage their own ventures. Although the salary range is diverse, the potential for lucrative returns can be substantial if the venture is successful.

Technology Management

Average salary range: Rs 9,50,000 - Rs 14,00,000

Technology management specialisation combines business skills with a focus on technology trends. Graduates often secure high-paying positions as IT managers or technology consultants.

Human Resources

Average salary range: Rs 8,50,000 - Rs 12,50,000

HR professionals are crucial for employee recruitment, talent development, and workforce management. This specialisation offers a diverse range of opportunities in various industries.

Operations Management

Average salary range: Rs 7,50,000 - Rs 11,00,000

Operations management MBAs learn to streamline processes and optimise supply chains. Graduates can pursue roles as operations managers or supply chain analysts.

However, while Return on Investment (RoI) is essential, consider your passion, interests, and strengths when making the final choice of specialisation.