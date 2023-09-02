Published: 02nd September 2023
MBA specialisations and salary packages: An overview
Each specialisation offers unique opportunities and challenges, so weigh your options carefully to make an informed decision that aligns with your goals and aspirations
Choosing the appropriate Master of Business Administration (MBA) specialisation can greatly influence your career path and earning potential. According to reports, the average MBA salary in India stands at approximately Rs 8,00,000. With this in mind, we have researched and compiled a comprehensive list of diverse MBA specialisations and their corresponding salary packages for your consideration.
Management Consulting
Average salary range: Rs 15,00,000 - Rs 22,50,000
Management consultants work with organisations to improve efficiency and solve complex business problems. This specialisation offers one of the highest Return on Investment (RoIs) due to the demand for skilled consultants in various industries.
Finance
Average salary range: Rs 13,50,000 - Rs 22,00,000
The finance specialisation focuses on financial analysis, investments, and corporate finance. Graduates often find high-paying roles in investment banking, asset management, and financial advisory services.
Data Analytics and Business Intelligence
Average salary range: Rs 12,50,000 - Rs 19,50,000
With the growing importance of data-driven decision-making, this specialisation prepares graduates to analyse and interpret business data for strategic planning, offering lucrative opportunities in data analytics firms and technology companies.
Marketing
Average salary range: Rs 7,50,000 - Rs 25,00,000
Marketing MBAs delve into consumer behaviour, branding, and digital marketing. Graduates can pursue careers in product management, brand management, and marketing strategy, contributing to the success of various companies.
Entrepreneurship
Average salary range: Rs 10,50,000 - Rs 15,50,000
Entrepreneurship-focused MBAs equip graduates with the skills to start and manage their own ventures. Although the salary range is diverse, the potential for lucrative returns can be substantial if the venture is successful.
Technology Management
Average salary range: Rs 9,50,000 - Rs 14,00,000
Technology management specialisation combines business skills with a focus on technology trends. Graduates often secure high-paying positions as IT managers or technology consultants.
Human Resources
Average salary range: Rs 8,50,000 - Rs 12,50,000
HR professionals are crucial for employee recruitment, talent development, and workforce management. This specialisation offers a diverse range of opportunities in various industries.
Operations Management
Average salary range: Rs 7,50,000 - Rs 11,00,000
Operations management MBAs learn to streamline processes and optimise supply chains. Graduates can pursue roles as operations managers or supply chain analysts.
However, while Return on Investment (RoI) is essential, consider your passion, interests, and strengths when making the final choice of specialisation.