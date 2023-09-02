Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjeev Jha, has claimed that the delay in the release of Delhi University (DU) professors' salaries is a "conspiracy to tarnish the image" of the Arvind Kejriwal government. As per a PTI report, Jha has sought for a probe into the same.



Though Delhi Education Minister Atishi sanctioned Rs 100 crore, the salaries are still pending, alleged Jha.

The MLA claimed that the salaries of DU professors are yet to be released even after Minister Aitishi questioned the finance department about the nearly "one-and-a-half-month delay" on August 25.

In a note, she said the fund was approved in June, but it has not reached the colleges.

"The salaries of professors of the Delhi University are still pending despite the Delhi Education Minister sanctioning Rs 100 crore to 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We seek an investigation into this delay and want the salaries of the professors be released immediately," Jha told a press conference in Delhi.

The education minister asked the finance department about the delay between the announcement and the implementation of her order.

The minister had also directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 crore should be released without any further delay.