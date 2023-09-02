On Friday, September 1, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lt Governor of Puducherry shared that she has sent the proposal to reserve 10 per cent of seats in medical admission in the union territory (UT) for those students studying in government school to the Centre, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the release, Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the Union Home Ministry has been requested to approve the UT government's proposal to offer a 10 per cent horizontal reservation in UG MBBS students for the current academic year.

The Puducherry authority that finalises the list of students for admission to the different courses in the stream of higher education is the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC).

The Lt Governor recalled that the previous Congress-ruling government had proposed to grant the 10 per cent quota for government students and it was sent to the Home Ministry though the Lt Governor did not agree with it. The ministry did not approve for "certain reasons".

"Since there is consensus now on the part of the Lt Governor and the elected government to provide ten percent quota to government school students selected through CENTAC, the file for grant of reservation along with the resolution of the cabinet has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for its nod," she said.

Lt Governor showcased confidence that the approval will be given soon. She added that admission will be decided within the stipulated time by introducing the ten per cent quota.