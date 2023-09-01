About 15 students of Nirmala High School in Vijayawada reportedly fell sick on August 31 after the students were allegedly made to stand in the Sun during morning hours. Upon learning about the incident, parents of the children rushed to school and mild tension prevailed as parents got into a verbal duel with the school staff for putting their children through so much fear and panic, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the details shared by parents, a few students fainted and others complained of headaches and dizziness after they were standing on the school grounds in harsh sunlight. When parents complained about the inhumane act of the school staff, district education officer (DEO) CV Renuka; district medical and health officer (DM&HO) M Suhasini and other medical officers rushed to the school and provided medical aid to the ill students.



The school staff reportedly informed the education department officials that the students were made to wait on the school grounds during the assembly for the retirement function of a teacher, after which the students fell ill. Speaking on this, DEO Renuka said, "The students were made to wait more than an hour during the assembly for the retirement function of a teacher. Suddenly, a few students complained of dehydration and fainted. A total of 15 students who fell ill were given ORS and buttermilk. After recovering, the students were sent to homes along with their parents."

The education department officials said a detailed probe is on and sought an explanation from the school management over the incident.