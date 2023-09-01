Ahead of International Literacy Day on September 8, the Government of India has decided to organise a literacy week from September 1 to 8, 2023, to celebrate International Literacy Day and generate awareness among all the stakeholders/beneficiaries/ citizens about the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, said the Ministry of Education. As per the ministry, the week-long literacy campaign shall enable mass participation to inculcate a sense of Kartavyabodh and Janbhagidari in each and every citizen of the nation.



This vision would popularise the scheme and help to attain the goal of making India fully literate. The literacy week would encompass a spectrum of activities followed by the celebration of International Literacy Day on September 8, 2023. Regarding this, the ministry said, "Another main objective will be to increase the number of registrations for learners and volunteers on the ULLAS mobile app," as stated in a report by ANI.

Students of government/aided schools, CBSE affiliated Schools, Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools (NVS), Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools (KVS), Teacher Training Institutions under NCTE, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) (degree colleges/technical institutions) under University/All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Scouts and Guides, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, anganwadi workers, gram panchayats, farmers, women, retired employees, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)/One Stop Centres, Members of Schools Management Committees, Self Help Groups (SHGs), neo-literates, non-literates, and so on, and citizen of the country are going to partake in the campaign.



A centrally-sponsored scheme ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram on Education for All (erstwhile termed as adult education), was approved by the Government of India for implementation during financial years 2022-27 in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As per the ministry, the scheme has five components, including Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education.



The logo, slogan — Jan Jan Sakshar and popular name — ULLAS of Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram were launched by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 29, 2023, in New Delhi during the celebration of the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as stated in a report by ANI.